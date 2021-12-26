Menu
James L. Rawlings
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Rawlings, James L.

June 27, 1934 - December 21, 2021

Omaha. James L. Rawlings passed away on December 21, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 47 years, Sonja Rawlings; children: Tammy (Kenny) Stevens, Tracy (Dan) Hawkes, Lesli Rawlings, and Sydni (Fred) Dexter; 4 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. James was born in Salt Lake City, UT on June 27, 1934 and graduated from Rock Springs High School, WY in 1953. In 1959, James graduated from BYU with a B.S. in Political Science and a minor in History. From 1963-1996, James taught social studies courses for OPS at Technical, Burke, and Central High Schools. James had a beautiful tenor voice and sang in the BYU Madrigal Chorus, which performed in Washington D.C. for a private performance for First Lady Eisenhower and the wives of the President's cabinet in May 1954. He will be missed by his family and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Thursday, December 30, at Roeder Mortuary. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to be sent to Hillcrest Hospice, and Nebraska Children's Home Society.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sonja you, your family and Jim remain in my thoughts and prayers. Jim is looking over you all. Jim will be missed. I'm grateful to be included in your family. And glad I was there to see your wedding.
Joy Bales
December 28, 2021
We´re so sad to learn of Jim´s passing! Thinking of you and your family! May Light Perpetual Shine Upon Jim!
Pegi and John Georgeson
Work
December 26, 2021
