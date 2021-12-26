Rawlings, James L.June 27, 1934 - December 21, 2021Omaha. James L. Rawlings passed away on December 21, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 47 years, Sonja Rawlings; children: Tammy (Kenny) Stevens, Tracy (Dan) Hawkes, Lesli Rawlings, and Sydni (Fred) Dexter; 4 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. James was born in Salt Lake City, UT on June 27, 1934 and graduated from Rock Springs High School, WY in 1953. In 1959, James graduated from BYU with a B.S. in Political Science and a minor in History. From 1963-1996, James taught social studies courses for OPS at Technical, Burke, and Central High Schools. James had a beautiful tenor voice and sang in the BYU Madrigal Chorus, which performed in Washington D.C. for a private performance for First Lady Eisenhower and the wives of the President's cabinet in May 1954. He will be missed by his family and friends.VISITATION: Wednesday 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Thursday, December 30, at Roeder Mortuary. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to be sent to Hillcrest Hospice, and Nebraska Children's Home Society.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000