Redberg, James N. "Jim"
Age 83
Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by wife, Jean; brother, Richard; and grandson, Robert Plambeck. Survived by daughters, Lisa Plambeck of Omaha, Laura Rohwer of Elkhorn, Mary (Michael) Moore of Camas, WA and Christine (Wade) Behlen of Elkhorn; son, John (Katja) of Nuremberg, Germany; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry of Ceres, CA and Al of Maple Grove, MN; sisters, Louise Schwab of Ham Lake, MN, Beverly Carlson of Savage, MN and Paulette Belden of Coon Rapids, MN.
VISITATION Thursday 5-7pm with a Wake Service at 7pm at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Friday 11am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Rd. Interment: Mt Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to American Heart Assc. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
; live stream at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1123871
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.