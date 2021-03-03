Menu
Omaha World-Herald
James N. "Jim" Redberg
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Redberg, James N. "Jim"

Age 83

Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by wife, Jean; brother, Richard; and grandson, Robert Plambeck. Survived by daughters, Lisa Plambeck of Omaha, Laura Rohwer of Elkhorn, Mary (Michael) Moore of Camas, WA and Christine (Wade) Behlen of Elkhorn; son, John (Katja) of Nuremberg, Germany; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry of Ceres, CA and Al of Maple Grove, MN; sisters, Louise Schwab of Ham Lake, MN, Beverly Carlson of Savage, MN and Paulette Belden of Coon Rapids, MN.

VISITATION Thursday 5-7pm with a Wake Service at 7pm at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Friday 11am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Rd. Interment: Mt Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to American Heart Assc. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com; live stream at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1123871

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
4
Wake
7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
20500 W. Maple Rd, NE
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
