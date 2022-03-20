Menu
James Charles Reimnitz
1965 - 2022
BORN
1965
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 30 2022
Reimnitz, James Charles

March 5, 1965 - March 16, 2022

Lifelong Nebraska native, James Charles Reimnitz, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Wednesday, March 16. He was 55 years old. He is survived by his mother Betty; and 3 brothers.

Born on March 5th, 1965, he lived most of all of his life in Nebraska. He died in Escondido, CA where he and his mother moved after the death of his father in 2019.

He graduated from Southeast High School in Lincoln. As he started college and in his early 20's he began to show evidence of a mental illness which would consume the rest of his life. He struggled with this illness but with the support of his mother and father was able to live a life of love and was a very caring and considerate person. He was very smart. He always had good things to say about everyone and he was very proud of his brothers. He found geography and articles about different cultures and religions very interesting. He pored over maps and was a frequent visitor to the Platte River in Nebraska with his father.

While no longer living in Nebraska this obituary hopefully finds some of his friends from his early days in Lincoln and Omaha and they will remember him well.

A Memorial Service will be held in San Diego on Saturday April 30th. On that day, before the memorial service, his family will be walking together in the annual NAMI walk in support of the National Association of Mental Illness.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to the walk: https://www.namiwalks.org/team/48374
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
30
Memorial service
San Diego, CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim was part of our group of 4 friends on Sumner st. Myself, Lee and John. BMX bike races in the church parking lot, kite flying and snow fort building. Camping on a Platte River sandbar with Pastor Reimnitz is a memory I'll never forget. Here is a Halloween photo I received from John Davis' family after his passing last October. Jim is second from the left. Those were magical times and we made the best of them. My sincere condolences to the Reimnitz family.
Thomas Danahy
Friend
March 21, 2022
This news breaks my heart as Jim was a close friend during our school years (elementary - high school). I still remember one of my few "friends invited" birthday parties, and Jim was one of five that made that list. I remember how smart, caring, and funny he was. We also made each other laugh when we were together. I have many treasured memories of Jim, and those thoughts are where I will choose to focus as I mourn the loss of such a wonderful person and kind soul. I love you man!
Rick Sanden
Friend
March 21, 2022
So sorry for your loss, James and I were friends in high school.
Teresa Elam-Richter
School
March 20, 2022
Betty and family, I'm sorry for your loss. Sending thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Joan Hestermann
March 20, 2022
So sorry for your loss. While members at Christ Lutheran in Lincoln, Pastor Reimnitz baptized both of our children (now in their 40's) and we still have fond memories of the Reimnitz family and fellow members of Christ Lutheran. Betty, may the Lord Bless and keep you and your family in His Tender Care!
Ken & Nancy Brauer
Friend
March 20, 2022
Our condolences on Jim´s passing. He used to come in to the Germans from Russia museum in Lincoln with his dad, when I worked there. He was always happy to be there exploring. Who the Son sets free is free indeed. Sincerely, your friends from CLC.
Ron and Yvonne Dahl
Other
March 20, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. We taught James in Sunday School 7th grade at Christ Lutheran in Lincoln NE. He was always a sweet, attentive and very smart young man. May our Lord and Savior give you peace.
Les & Judi Korte
Friend
March 20, 2022
My thoughts & prayers go out to you, Betty & family
Fran Borcherding
March 20, 2022
