This news breaks my heart as Jim was a close friend during our school years (elementary - high school). I still remember one of my few "friends invited" birthday parties, and Jim was one of five that made that list. I remember how smart, caring, and funny he was. We also made each other laugh when we were together. I have many treasured memories of Jim, and those thoughts are where I will choose to focus as I mourn the loss of such a wonderful person and kind soul. I love you man!

Rick Sanden Friend March 21, 2022