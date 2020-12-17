Richards, James E.April 9, 1933 - December 10, 2020Age 87 of Cedar Creek, NE. He is survived by his sister, Dee Roberts of Florida; children, Robert (Lori) Richards of Louisville, NE; Roger (Debby) Richards, Omaha, NE; Pamela (Al) Bailey of Manley, NE; Terry (Kim) Richards of Louisville, NE; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.A ROSARY will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Manley, NE, followed by a FUNERAL MASS to be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Manley, NE (Masks Required). VISITATION: Friday, December 18, 2020, from 1-8pm, with family greeting friends from 6-8pm (Masks Required) at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Riverview Cemetery, Louisville, NE. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985