James E. Richards
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street
Louisville, NE
Richards, James E.

April 9, 1933 - December 10, 2020

Age 87 of Cedar Creek, NE. He is survived by his sister, Dee Roberts of Florida; children, Robert (Lori) Richards of Louisville, NE; Roger (Debby) Richards, Omaha, NE; Pamela (Al) Bailey of Manley, NE; Terry (Kim) Richards of Louisville, NE; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A ROSARY will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Manley, NE, followed by a FUNERAL MASS to be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Manley, NE (Masks Required). VISITATION: Friday, December 18, 2020, from 1-8pm, with family greeting friends from 6-8pm (Masks Required) at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Riverview Cemetery, Louisville, NE. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street P.O. Box 97, Louisville, NE
Dec
19
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Manley, NE
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville

