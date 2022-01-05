Richardson, James A. "Jamie"
August 7, 1967 - December 24, 2021
James A. "Jamie" Richardson, age 54 of Council Bluffs, passed away December 24, 2021 in Omaha. Jamie was born August 7, 1967.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 2pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Military rites will be tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. The family will direct memorial contributions.
CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING
Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA
(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2022.