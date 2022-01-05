Menu
James A. "Jamie" Richardson
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Richardson, James A. "Jamie"

August 7, 1967 - December 24, 2021

James A. "Jamie" Richardson, age 54 of Council Bluffs, passed away December 24, 2021 in Omaha. Jamie was born August 7, 1967.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 2pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Military rites will be tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. The family will direct memorial contributions.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Jamie particularly the summer of 1983...so much fun....Darren, Jamie, me and Mooch.... Travel well old friend Jeffrey Kwasnik (KWAS)
Jeff Kwasnik
January 7, 2022
Jeffrey Kwasnik (KWAS)
January 7, 2022
Gabby Cervantes
January 7, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 6, 2022
Jamie was actually a customer at the bank I work at, and he and my dad have the same first and last name and even middle initial and would always joke about it or just have a good conversation. My thoughts are with his family and he will be missed.
Vanessa Richardson
January 5, 2022
