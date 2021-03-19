Robertson, James E.



May 31, 1936 - March 17, 2021



Jim was a lifelong resident of Omaha and was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Fern Robertson; brothers, Alan and Ralph. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Diane; sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and Ellen Robertson, Kevin and Carissa Robertson; 4 grandchildren, Brooks, Eric, Dana and Barrett Robertson; 2 step-grandchildren, Wyatt and Sierra Pursell.



Family will receive friends Monday, March 22nd, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Tuesday, March 23rd, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Family Graveside Service: Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Dietz United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3684, Omaha, NE 68103.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2021.