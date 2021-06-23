Menu
James L. Russell
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Russell, James L.

October 12, 1976 - June 19, 2021

Survived by his children, Austin (Breann) Russell, Sydney (Sam) Russell and their mother, Lisa Russell Stawowczyk, and AJ Russell, Chevy Russell, and Ian Russell and their mother, Jennifer Russell; grandchildren, Joseph and Chessick Russell; parents, Bill and Terrie Russell; grandmother, Dorothy Fuls; brothers, Richard (special friend Lora) Mannhalter, BJ (Joey) Russell; special friend, Caitlyn Young

VISITATION Sunday, June 27, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE Monday, June 28, at 11am at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be used in accordance with Jim's wishes. In honor of Jim, the family requests everyone that attends to be dressed casually.

"The most painful goodbyes are the ones left unsaid and never explained" - Jonathan Harnisch

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street, La, NE
Jun
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street, La, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
