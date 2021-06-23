Russell, James L.



October 12, 1976 - June 19, 2021



Survived by his children, Austin (Breann) Russell, Sydney (Sam) Russell and their mother, Lisa Russell Stawowczyk, and AJ Russell, Chevy Russell, and Ian Russell and their mother, Jennifer Russell; grandchildren, Joseph and Chessick Russell; parents, Bill and Terrie Russell; grandmother, Dorothy Fuls; brothers, Richard (special friend Lora) Mannhalter, BJ (Joey) Russell; special friend, Caitlyn Young



VISITATION Sunday, June 27, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE Monday, June 28, at 11am at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be used in accordance with Jim's wishes. In honor of Jim, the family requests everyone that attends to be dressed casually.



"The most painful goodbyes are the ones left unsaid and never explained" - Jonathan Harnisch



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.