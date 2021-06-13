Jim died peacefully in his home following a courageous battle with ALS.
Survived by loving wife, Kathy; sons, Jeff (Keri) of Omaha, and Jason (Shannon) of La Vista, NE; beloved grandchildren, Kelley, Josey, Caitlyn, Alyna, Jack, and Ty; and sisters, Mary Lou Zaleski of North Syracuse NY, Carol Ann (Patrick) Nugent of Pennellville NY, Patti (Jeff) Ryan-Brosk of Englewood NJ, and Barbara (Mike) Brill of Constantia, NY.
VISITATION: Tuesday 3-6pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to: St. Andrew's Methodist Church, or Papillion-La Vista High School Athletic Booster Club.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
5 Entries
My deepest sympathies to you, Kathy, and Jeff & Jason & families. Jim left lots of good memories for us all!! Keeping you in my prayers.
Sue Boyer
Friend
June 19, 2021
My sympathies to you and your family. Strength and peace comes in waves--your memories and stories will bring comfort.
Kate Beiting
June 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss Kathy, Jason and Jeff. He was a good man and raised good kids
Bob McFarland
June 14, 2021
Kathy and family - We were so sorry to hear of the loss of Jim. Living next door to you for several years, we were fortunate to get to know him. He always had a big smile on his face and it was clear that his family and his grandkids were his life. He will be missed by many!
Dennis and Sue Brown
June 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. He was great to work for and enjoyed life. Kathy, Jeff, Jason - you are in my thoughts and prayers.