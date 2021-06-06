Scrivner, James L. "Jim"
November 10, 1947 - May 25, 2021
Jim passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Julie of Omaha; sons, Andrew of Windsor, CO, and Brandon of Boulder, CO; and daughter, Kim of Arlington, TX.
Preceded in death by parents, Loyd and Isabel; and two brothers, Richard and Gary.
A Private Family Service will be held at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2021.