Scrivner, James L. "Jim"November 10, 1947 - May 25, 2021Jim passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Julie of Omaha; sons, Andrew of Windsor, CO, and Brandon of Boulder, CO; and daughter, Kim of Arlington, TX.Preceded in death by parents, Loyd and Isabel; and two brothers, Richard and Gary.A Private Family Service will be held at the Omaha National Cemetery.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,West Center Chapel7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900