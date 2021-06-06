Menu
James L. "Jim" Scrivner
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Scrivner, James L. "Jim"

November 10, 1947 - May 25, 2021

Jim passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Julie of Omaha; sons, Andrew of Windsor, CO, and Brandon of Boulder, CO; and daughter, Kim of Arlington, TX.

Preceded in death by parents, Loyd and Isabel; and two brothers, Richard and Gary.

A Private Family Service will be held at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Julie and family, Our thoughts and prayers with you at this time.
Mary & Terry Zach
June 7, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
Other
June 7, 2021
