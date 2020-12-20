Shanks, James EdwardMay 6, 1925 - December 17, 2020Passed away at The Lighthouse at Lakeside Village in Omaha. Jim was born as the surviving twin at the home of his parents in Bakersfield, MO to Nellie James Shanks and Luther Shanks. He recalled that his very lucky life began with his birth! He enjoyed a childhood of fishing and hunting adventures and had many stories to share. His father died when Jim was 6, and his mother owned and operated a general store in Bakersfield as a widowed single parent. He graduated from High School in West Plains, MO and then enlisted as a Merchant Marine and served in World War II on oil tankers.While waiting for his first ship crew notice in New York City, he attended an afternoon movie matinee series, and missed the call to board the ship. All his boot camp friends perished when that ship was sunk by a submarine. During the war, none of the ships he served on were ever attacked, and his nickname became Lucky Shanks among his crew mates.When he returned from the War, he registered at Southwest Missouri State in Springfield where he met the love of his life in a class. He married Elma Joyce Selvidge on November 27th, 1947 and over those 73 years he dedicated his life to his family and career. He completed a Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Colorado and moved his family to Omaha to begin his career with the US Army Corps of Engineers. With the Corps, he acquired training as a civil engineer, as well. He retired from the Corps in 1985 as Chief of Operations for the Missouri River Division. During retirement, Jim and Joyce enjoyed decades of travel as very active members of the Nebraska group of Airstreamers. They were able to travel with those friends throughout the country, creating treasured memories, until Jim reached the age of 85. Jim's artistic abilities, mechanical talents and love of the outdoors enhanced his enjoyment of carpentry, collecting and repairing antiques, fishing, and trailer camping. What his family will most remember was his unwavering devotion to his family and his dedication to the care of our mother.Jim told his family recently that he did not wish for anyone to mourn his passing, as he had a remarkable life that he could never have imagined!Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Mildred (Bill) Lee and Lyndal (James) Lyndhurst; and his twin, Charles; as well as his parents. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughters, Julie (Steve) Renier of Shasta Lake CA, and Sharon (Jerry) Connealy of Whitman, NE; surviving grandchildren are Nate Renier, Rachel Renier, Jed Connealy, Ben Connealy, Hannah (Erik) Raudsepp, Gabriel (Becca) Connealy; and 8 great-grandchildren.Private Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Food Bank for the Heartland, Omaha, NE, or Pioneer Memorial Rest Home, Mullen, NE, where his wife Joyce will now reside.