Sharp, James L



March 20, 1938 - February 27, 2021



Preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Marlene Sharp; and brother, Jerry Sharp. Survived by his daughters: Amy (Courtney) Hauth, Diane (Faraz Shooshani) Sharp, Jill (Bob) Camenzind, and Jami (Rick) Hubbard; grandchildren, Corrine, Cassandra, James, Jon, Trevor, Zach, Michael, Quinn, and Erika; siblings, Carol Coulter, Larry Sharp, and Bruce Mayfield; his extended family and many good friends.



Private Family Graveside Service at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Research Foundation.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2021.