Survived by wife, Mary Kay; daughters, Sondra (Bruce) Clayton and Tamra Becker (Mark Krzemien, Jr.); grandchildren: Daniel (Carmen) Becker, Alixandria (Nicholas) Weiland, Leo and Ethan Bravo; great grandchild, Tatum Becker; sister, Jill (Lyle) Fellows. Preceded in death by parents, Emory and Agatha Smith; and 3 siblings.
Jim and Mary Kay were married on June 23, 1962, and would have celebrated 59 years of marriage this month.
Celebration of Jim's Life will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 7pm with VISITATION 1 hour prior at Presbyterian Church of the Master, 10710 Corby Circle, Omaha, NE.
I know Uncle Jim is in Heaven and no more pain all my love to family and family
Eric Wycoff
Family
June 24, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Kay and Jim's family. We have know Jim for many years. Leslie used to buy glasses from him when he owned a Eye glass shop in Benson. I worked with Jim at Physicians Mutual Ins, Company. We lived in the same neighborhood. I always enjoyed talking with Jim. He was a delight to talk with and so knowledgeable. I know he will be missed.
MIkel Schmidt & Leslie Eurek
June 24, 2021
Sincere condolences to your family on the passing of your loved one. I pray you find peace and comfort in memories made.
Kathy Hepfinger
Work
June 20, 2021
Before church services our Sunday mornings started with warm hugs, big smile, always sincere and kind words. We will miss you!
Lew and Deb Doane
Other
June 20, 2021
Joanna and Craig Cormier
June 20, 2021
Thinking about all of you during this time!! Thoughts and prayers.
Carrie Iwen
Friend
June 20, 2021
Uncle Jim....I will miss our phone calls, your crazy sense of humor and your outlook on life! You were my last real connection to mom's past and the stories of my grandmother that I never met. I'll miss those talks too! You are now up there with mom, who I am sure is talking your ear off!!! My thoughts and prayers with Aunt Kay and the girls!
Barbara Briles
Family
June 20, 2021
We will miss our ornery friend :), but so thankful for all the good memories with Jim.
Kay, you and your family are in our prayers and thoughts during this time.