Smith, James R.
November 4, 1946 - June 30, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Willard and Roberta Smith; cousin, Roger Michaelson. Survived by son, Dan Smith; daughters, Cathy (Chris) Lathrop, Colleen (Jake) Thompson and Carly (John) Menichetti; grandchildren, Courtney, Elizabeth, Sydney, Jacob, Krisalynn, Craig, James, Jason and Max; brother, John (Joann) Smith.
MEMORIAL VISITATION: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 5pm, followed by a Service at 6pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. Inurnment with military honors Wednesday at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to JDRF or the Nebraska Humane Society.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 2, 2021.