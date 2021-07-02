Menu
James R. Smith
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Smith, James R.

November 4, 1946 - June 30, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Willard and Roberta Smith; cousin, Roger Michaelson. Survived by son, Dan Smith; daughters, Cathy (Chris) Lathrop, Colleen (Jake) Thompson and Carly (John) Menichetti; grandchildren, Courtney, Elizabeth, Sydney, Jacob, Krisalynn, Craig, James, Jason and Max; brother, John (Joann) Smith.

MEMORIAL VISITATION: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 5pm, followed by a Service at 6pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. Inurnment with military honors Wednesday at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to JDRF or the Nebraska Humane Society.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St Omaha, NE

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Jul
6
Service
6:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
