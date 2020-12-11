Menu
James Michael Sprague
Sprague, James Michael

Mike Sprague, age 79 of Elkhorn, died at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Mary Janssen and Lou Ann Taylor. Mike is survived by his wife, Kathy Sprague of Elkhorn; sons, James Sprague of Omaha, Shawn (Laura) Sprague of Allen, TX, Charles (Sonja) Sprague of Waterloo, NE and Matthew Sprague of Houston, TX; along with Seven grandchildren; and a brother, Larry Sprague of Las Vegas, NV.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. VISITATION: will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 4:30-6pm with a ROSARY SERVICE: at 6pm at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. A memorial can be made in his name to Madonna Rehabilitation of Lincoln and St. Patrick's Parish of Elkhorn and can be left or mailed to the funeral home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
13
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
14
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Elkhorn, NE
We remember fondly all the Saturday rosaries and Sunday breakfasts we shared with you and Mike. We are so sorry for your loss, Kathy. Masses will be said for him in the spring and we can take you if you want.
Kathy and Bob Klitzke
December 13, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Sprague Family. Shawn & Nancy Ovenden
Nancy Ovenden
December 13, 2020
Kathy Our deepest condolences. We were and are great friends. The four of us had a great time in our travel adventures, dining, and bridge playing. Our prayers are with you and the family. May God wrap his loving arms around each of you and hold you tight and give you comfort.
Larry and Sharon Wilwerding
December 11, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Mark And Diane Vanderloo
December 11, 2020
We were so sorry to hear the news about Mike. Our thoughts are with you Kathy.
Debbie & Bob Jensen
December 11, 2020
