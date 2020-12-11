Sprague, James MichaelMike Sprague, age 79 of Elkhorn, died at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Mary Janssen and Lou Ann Taylor. Mike is survived by his wife, Kathy Sprague of Elkhorn; sons, James Sprague of Omaha, Shawn (Laura) Sprague of Allen, TX, Charles (Sonja) Sprague of Waterloo, NE and Matthew Sprague of Houston, TX; along with Seven grandchildren; and a brother, Larry Sprague of Las Vegas, NV.MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. VISITATION: will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 4:30-6pm with a ROSARY SERVICE: at 6pm at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. A memorial can be made in his name to Madonna Rehabilitation of Lincoln and St. Patrick's Parish of Elkhorn and can be left or mailed to the funeral home.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222