Strickland, James F. "Jim"
Age 82
James F. "Jim" Strickland, of Omaha, passed away December 10, 2021. Survived by wife, Willene; children: James C. (Kim) of Brownwood, TX; Marsha (Lance) Lincoln of Bennington; and Tom (Jami) of Omaha; grandchildren: Haley, Abby, Camden, Cooper, Melissa, and Preston; nephew, Don McCarty of Brownwood, TX.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, Rejoice Lutheran Church, Omaha. Private inurnment with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to www.K9sforwarriors.org
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.