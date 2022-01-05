Menu
James F. "Jim" Strickland
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Strickland, James F. "Jim"

Age 82

James F. "Jim" Strickland, of Omaha, passed away December 10, 2021. Survived by wife, Willene; children: James C. (Kim) of Brownwood, TX; Marsha (Lance) Lincoln of Bennington; and Tom (Jami) of Omaha; grandchildren: Haley, Abby, Camden, Cooper, Melissa, and Preston; nephew, Don McCarty of Brownwood, TX.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, Rejoice Lutheran Church, Omaha. Private inurnment with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to www.K9sforwarriors.org.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W, P.
Jan
8
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Rejoice Lutheran Church
2556 South, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 6, 2022
