Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James "Jim" Thomas
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Yeaworth, James "Jim" Thomas, Jr.

January 27, 1954 - December 14, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by his father Tom; brother Robert; and grandson Nathaniel. Survived by mother Rosalee; sister, Susan (Kirby) Clarke; two former wives: Brenda Diaz and Sheila Carlson; daughter, Jessica (Mike) Bentley; step-children: Sabrina (Aaron) Long, and Bryan Viator; and many beloved grandchildren. Jim grew up in Cincinnati, OH and graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education. He spent most of his life as a carpet and flooring installer, which he loved, and riding his motorcycle all over the country.

GATHERING of Family and Friends: 5-7pm Tuesday, December 21, with PRAYER SERVICE at 6pm, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Memorials to the family for later designation.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
21
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.