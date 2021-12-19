Yeaworth, James "Jim" Thomas, Jr.January 27, 1954 - December 14, 2021Omaha. Preceded in death by his father Tom; brother Robert; and grandson Nathaniel. Survived by mother Rosalee; sister, Susan (Kirby) Clarke; two former wives: Brenda Diaz and Sheila Carlson; daughter, Jessica (Mike) Bentley; step-children: Sabrina (Aaron) Long, and Bryan Viator; and many beloved grandchildren. Jim grew up in Cincinnati, OH and graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education. He spent most of his life as a carpet and flooring installer, which he loved, and riding his motorcycle all over the country.GATHERING of Family and Friends: 5-7pm Tuesday, December 21, with PRAYER SERVICE at 6pm, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Memorials to the family for later designation.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000