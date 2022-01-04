Menu
James Marvin Thompson
1938 - 2022
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Thompson, James Marvin

October 23, 1938 - January 1, 2022

James Marvin Thompson, age 83, of Omaha, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Jim was born on October 23, 1938, in Omaha, NE to Chester and Annace Thompson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Janice Thompson; brother, John Thompson. Jim is survived by his children; Kristine (Duane) McCreedy, and Jeff (Misty) Thompson; Brother, Bill (Nancy) Thompson; 7 grandchildren: Blake and Grant McCreedy, Cody, Casey, Corey, Cally, and Zach Thompson; many other relatives and a host of friends.

VISITATION for Jim will be held Wednesday, January 5th, from 5-7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Thursday, January 6th, at 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68105. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave., Omaha, NE 68154. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.
Jan
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jan
6
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
By any chance did James' brother BILL, use to own a barbershop in South Omaha? If so, would someone please email me at [email protected] Thank you
Donn Kaplan
January 4, 2022
We offer our sincere sympathy. May he rest in peace.
Jim& Ann Ponec
January 4, 2022
