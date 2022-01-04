Thompson, James Marvin
October 23, 1938 - January 1, 2022
James Marvin Thompson, age 83, of Omaha, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Jim was born on October 23, 1938, in Omaha, NE to Chester and Annace Thompson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Janice Thompson; brother, John Thompson. Jim is survived by his children; Kristine (Duane) McCreedy, and Jeff (Misty) Thompson; Brother, Bill (Nancy) Thompson; 7 grandchildren: Blake and Grant McCreedy, Cody, Casey, Corey, Cally, and Zach Thompson; many other relatives and a host of friends.
VISITATION for Jim will be held Wednesday, January 5th, from 5-7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Thursday, January 6th, at 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68105. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave., Omaha, NE 68154. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.