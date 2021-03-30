Traver, James Michael
September 18, 1953 - March 28, 2021
Age 67 of Plattsmouth, NE. Preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Leo and Sally Traver; his grandson, Anthony; his brothers, Tom and John and his stepmother, Ida.
Survived by children: Jamie (James) Shaw, Nathan (Kayla) Traver, Kristen (Kevin) Janssen, and Samantha Traver; 14 grandchildren, 3 sisters, 4 brothers and his children's mother.
VISITATION: Wednesday, March 31, 4pm-8pm, with family greeting friends from 6-8pm, at the Funeral Home. Private family graveside service will be in the Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.
