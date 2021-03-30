Menu
James Michael Traver
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE
Traver, James Michael

September 18, 1953 - March 28, 2021

Age 67 of Plattsmouth, NE. Preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Leo and Sally Traver; his grandson, Anthony; his brothers, Tom and John and his stepmother, Ida.

Survived by children: Jamie (James) Shaw, Nathan (Kayla) Traver, Kristen (Kevin) Janssen, and Samantha Traver; 14 grandchildren, 3 sisters, 4 brothers and his children's mother.

VISITATION: Wednesday, March 31, 4pm-8pm, with family greeting friends from 6-8pm, at the Funeral Home. Private family graveside service will be in the Omaha National Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | (402) 296-4445
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.