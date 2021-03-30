Traver, James Michael



September 18, 1953 - March 28, 2021



Age 67 of Plattsmouth, NE. Preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Leo and Sally Traver; his grandson, Anthony; his brothers, Tom and John and his stepmother, Ida.



Survived by children: Jamie (James) Shaw, Nathan (Kayla) Traver, Kristen (Kevin) Janssen, and Samantha Traver; 14 grandchildren, 3 sisters, 4 brothers and his children's mother.



VISITATION: Wednesday, March 31, 4pm-8pm, with family greeting friends from 6-8pm, at the Funeral Home. Private family graveside service will be in the Omaha National Cemetery.



Memorials may be directed to the family.



BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME



1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | (402) 296-4445



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.