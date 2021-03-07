Menu
Capt. James P. Tucker
Tucker, Capt. James P.

Age 68

It is with great sadness that the family of Jim Tucker announces his passing after battling Parkinson's, on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sun Kum; and his daughters, Diane (Collin) Campbell and Theresa (James) Warner. He will also be remembered by his family in Kingston, NY; Omaha, NE; and South Korea. Predeceased by his parents, Donald P. and Lorraine.

Jim dedicated his life to his family and country, serving for 38 years. A true American patriot, Jim will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, March 10th, 12pm CST, streamed live at https://www.ohalloranmurphy.com/obituary/James-Tucker

O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Services

8700 Valley Creek Rd, Woodbury, MN 55125 | (651) 702-0301

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 8, 2021
