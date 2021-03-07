Tucker, Capt. James P.
Age 68
It is with great sadness that the family of Jim Tucker announces his passing after battling Parkinson's, on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sun Kum; and his daughters, Diane (Collin) Campbell and Theresa (James) Warner. He will also be remembered by his family in Kingston, NY; Omaha, NE; and South Korea. Predeceased by his parents, Donald P. and Lorraine.
Jim dedicated his life to his family and country, serving for 38 years. A true American patriot, Jim will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, March 10th, 12pm CST, streamed live at https://www.ohalloranmurphy.com/obituary/James-Tucker
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.