Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James W. Maenner
Maenner, James W.

October 14, 1954 - October 20, 2020

Preceded in death by father John "Jack" Maenner and mother Wilma "Billie" Maenner. Survived by his wife, Molly Maenner; daughters, Marne Maenner and Joslyn Maenner; siblings, David (Sylvia) Maenner, Paul (Sally) Maenner, Mark (Jenny) Maenner, Beth Maenner; stepdaughter Mary (George) Fleming; stepsons, Joe (Celina) Delich, John (Catherine) Delich; nieces, nephews and other family members. A 30-year friend of Bill W.

VISITATION on Friday, October 30, at the 72nd Street Chapel, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. with Father Eugene McReynolds leading a prayer at 6 p.m.

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be at Champions Run Country Club Saturday, October 31, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with Father Eugene McReynolds leading a prayer at 2 p.m. Memorials to A.R.C.H. or Bellevue University.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Sending prayers and condolences to Molly and all of Jim's family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Maggie Johnson
October 22, 2020
My condolences to you, Molly and your family
Mary Bjork
October 22, 2020
I got to know Jim during our freshman year at Creighton law school because our last names put us next to each other in most classes. Rest in peace, Jim. My thoughts and prayers are with your wife and family.
Mike Mailliard
October 22, 2020