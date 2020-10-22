Maenner, James W.
October 14, 1954 - October 20, 2020
Preceded in death by father John "Jack" Maenner and mother Wilma "Billie" Maenner. Survived by his wife, Molly Maenner; daughters, Marne Maenner and Joslyn Maenner; siblings, David (Sylvia) Maenner, Paul (Sally) Maenner, Mark (Jenny) Maenner, Beth Maenner; stepdaughter Mary (George) Fleming; stepsons, Joe (Celina) Delich, John (Catherine) Delich; nieces, nephews and other family members. A 30-year friend of Bill W.
VISITATION on Friday, October 30, at the 72nd Street Chapel, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. with Father Eugene McReynolds leading a prayer at 6 p.m.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be at Champions Run Country Club Saturday, October 31, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with Father Eugene McReynolds leading a prayer at 2 p.m. Memorials to A.R.C.H. or Bellevue University.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 30, 2020.