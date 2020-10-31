Maenner, James W.
October 14, 1954 - October 20, 2020
Preceded in death by father, John "Jack" Maenner and mother, Wilma "Billie" Maenner. Survived by his daughters, Marne Maenner and Joslyn Maenner; wife, Molly Maenner; siblings, David (Sylvia) Maenner, Paul (Sally) Maenner, Mark (Jenny) Maenner, and Beth Maenner; stepdaughter, Mary (George) Fleming; stepsons, Joe (Celina) Delich, and John (Catherine) Delich; nieces; nephews; and other family members. A 30-year friend of Bill W.
VISITATION on Friday, October 30, at the 72nd Street Chapel, from 5-7pm, with Father Eugene McReynolds leading a prayer at 6pm. The Visitation and Prayer may be viewed at: https://boxcast.tv/view/james-w-maenner-kwafu7yufinaj7ro4tof
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at Champions Run Country Club Saturday, October 31, from 1-3pm, with Father Eugene McReynolds leading a prayer at 2pm. To view the Saturday gathering and 2PM prayer go to: JimMaenner.com
and use password, Maenner. Memorials to A.R.C.H. or Bellevue University.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 31, 2020.