James W. Maenner
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Maenner, James W.

October 14, 1954 - October 20, 2020

Preceded in death by father, John "Jack" Maenner and mother, Wilma "Billie" Maenner. Survived by his daughters, Marne Maenner and Joslyn Maenner; wife, Molly Maenner; siblings, David (Sylvia) Maenner, Paul (Sally) Maenner, Mark (Jenny) Maenner, and Beth Maenner; stepdaughter, Mary (George) Fleming; stepsons, Joe (Celina) Delich, and John (Catherine) Delich; nieces; nephews; and other family members. A 30-year friend of Bill W.

VISITATION on Friday, October 30, at the 72nd Street Chapel, from 5-7pm, with Father Eugene McReynolds leading a prayer at 6pm. The Visitation and Prayer may be viewed at: https://boxcast.tv/view/james-w-maenner-kwafu7yufinaj7ro4tof

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at Champions Run Country Club Saturday, October 31, from 1-3pm, with Father Eugene McReynolds leading a prayer at 2pm. To view the Saturday gathering and 2PM prayer go to: JimMaenner.com and use password, Maenner. Memorials to A.R.C.H. or Bellevue University.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Oct
30
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Oct
31
Prayer Service
2:00p.m.
Champions Run Country Club
Oct
31
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Champions Run Country Club
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
22 Entries
Dave I would like to offer my sincere condolences to you and all of James family and friends. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
John Salanitro
October 30, 2020
I can count on one hand the people I have met who have treated people with abundant love and kindness, no matter who they were, no matter their station in life, no matter the number of coins in their pockets. Jim Maenner was one of these rare people - who treated everyone the same. Grateful for your example, Jim. My love to you, Molly!
David Proffitt
Friend
October 28, 2020
a loved one
October 27, 2020
I was very sorry to see James notice. I went through treatment with Jim at Immanuel. We would run into each other at various events and talk about how grateful we were for our recovery. He is pouring coffee at the Big meeting:)) My condolences to the family.
Mark Carlson
October 26, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. Jim was always a pleasure to work with, a professional all of the time, and someone I always enjoyed seeing. He will be missed.
Michael Miller
Coworker
October 26, 2020
Matthew Ruma
October 26, 2020
Elaine and I offer our love and condolences to the Molly, Marne, Joslyn and the rest of the Maenner family. Jim was a good man who we loved and respected. I met Jim through Elaine at Trinity University around 1972. He was a natural leader. We will be praying for God´s comfort and grace on the family. Joe and Elaine Rodriguez
Joe Rodriguez
October 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. WHS classmate. Remember him for his good nature and wit.
Rozanne Mac Murphy
Classmate
October 25, 2020
Sweet Molly I am so saddened about your loss, Jim was such a great man. Prayers to you and your family.
Dee Maly
October 24, 2020
Kalomyra Shenk
October 24, 2020
Richard and I send our love and condolences Molly. Our thoughts are with you Sis. Love,
Teresa Pointer
Teresa Pointer
Family
October 23, 2020
Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss. Jim was always a joy to be around. A first ballot Omaha real estate Hall of Famer for sure. Also a great local sports team backer. Will miss him tremendously.
Douglas Dreessen
October 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the Maenner family. We will truly miss Jim, a man of integrity. Mac & Rose.
LeGrande McGregor
October 23, 2020
Love and prayers to you, Molly and the whole family. Our hearts are with yours.
Christine Davis
October 23, 2020
On behalf of the 1972 class of Westside High School, we Warriors send our most heartfelt and deepest condolences to the Maenner family. God Bless.
Rory Berigan
October 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss to all of you in the Maenner Family. You are a wonderful family.
Patricia Kirk
October 23, 2020
Prayers offered to the Maenner family. Jim was a fine man a great human and is on the front nine now. Louis Finocchiaro 'Phoenix, AZ
louis g finocchiaro
October 23, 2020
I have know Jim for many years and he was a good man I am sorry to hear of his passing.
Mike Riedmann
Friend
October 22, 2020
I am so sorry about Jim- keeping you in my thoughts and praying for peace at this time
Cindy Havranek
October 22, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences to Molly and all of Jim's family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Maggie Johnson
October 22, 2020
My condolences to you, Molly and your family
Mary Bjork
October 22, 2020
I got to know Jim during our freshman year at Creighton law school because our last names put us next to each other in most classes. Rest in peace, Jim. My thoughts and prayers are with your wife and family.
Mike Mailliard
October 22, 2020