Weiss, James A. Jr. "J.J."



Age 44



James A. "J.J." Weiss Jr., was born on February 13, 1978 and tragically died on April 1, 2022. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Genevieve Weiss; grandfathers, Raymond Weiss, James Lee, and Harold Hanten; mother, Tobi Mary Lee-Hanten; and aunt, Julie Hilario-Herin. Survived by his grandmothers, Sharon Lee and Louise Hanten; fathers, Kevin W. Hanten and James A Weiss; siblings, Antoinette Horrell, Kevin Lee, Kenneth, and Kyle Hanten; chosen sister, Chelsey Nichols; his daughter, the light of his life, Hadley Marie Weiss; chosen children, Emma Strickland and Felicia Lee-LaDonna; extensive extended family and friends.



In keeping with J.J.'s wishes, he was cremated. Those that knew him well are keenly aware of where he wanted his ashes spread. Everyone that loved and cared for him is encouraged to memorialize or celebrate J.J.'s, all too short, life in whatever way comforts them.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 14, 2022.