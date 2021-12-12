Menu
James Allen West Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
West, James Allen Jr.

Age 59

James Allen West Jr., of Liberty, UT, passed away unexpectedly November 24th while on vacation.

Survived by wife of 41 years, Renee; children, Tina (Stewart) Kelly, Jessica (Greg) Kahler and Chelsea West; 4 grandchildren; mother, Maureen West (Hallgren); father, James A. West Sr.; brother, Michael (Julie) West; sister, Lisa (Thomas) Vacek; many nieces, nephews and friends.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be held at a later date.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
