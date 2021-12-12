West, James Allen Jr.



Age 59



James Allen West Jr., of Liberty, UT, passed away unexpectedly November 24th while on vacation.



Survived by wife of 41 years, Renee; children, Tina (Stewart) Kelly, Jessica (Greg) Kahler and Chelsea West; 4 grandchildren; mother, Maureen West (Hallgren); father, James A. West Sr.; brother, Michael (Julie) West; sister, Lisa (Thomas) Vacek; many nieces, nephews and friends.



CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be held at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.