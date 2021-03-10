Whitaker, James R. "Jim"
Age 53
Omaha, NE. Survived by his wife Shelly; children, Christofer Whitaker of Longmont, CO, Tanner Whitaker of Lincoln, Brinlee Whitaker, Brayden Whitaker and Breena Whitaker all of Omaha; parents, Dick and Peggy Whitaker of Omaha; siblings, Mike and Michele Whitaker of Omaha, De and Tim Richards of Tigard, OR and Robert Whitaker of San Jose, CA.
VISITATION: Friday, noon-7pm, with family receiving friends from 4-7pm, at the Funeral Home. Wake Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday 1pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Live stream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1125633
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kicks for a Cure, or PACE (Police Athletics for Community Engagement).
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.