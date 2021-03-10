Menu
James R. "Jim" Whitaker
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Whitaker, James R. "Jim"

Age 53

Omaha, NE. Survived by his wife Shelly; children, Christofer Whitaker of Longmont, CO, Tanner Whitaker of Lincoln, Brinlee Whitaker, Brayden Whitaker and Breena Whitaker all of Omaha; parents, Dick and Peggy Whitaker of Omaha; siblings, Mike and Michele Whitaker of Omaha, De and Tim Richards of Tigard, OR and Robert Whitaker of San Jose, CA.

VISITATION: Friday, noon-7pm, with family receiving friends from 4-7pm, at the Funeral Home. Wake Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday 1pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Live stream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1125633.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kicks for a Cure, or PACE (Police Athletics for Community Engagement).

Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
12
Wake
7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
13
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Elkhorn, NE
Mar
13
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Live stream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1125633
NE
Mar
13
Interment
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peace, love and condolences to Jim´s family. CP `85.
Tom Sena
March 14, 2021
Prayers for your family. Jeff Gurciullo Prep class of 85
Jeff Gurciullo
March 13, 2021
The Samz and Salerno family
March 11, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your family, may God´s Grace comfort you and give you strength Jim was a good friend throughout high school at Creighton Prep. I deeply regret having lost touch with him, as distance and time tends to do. I alway remember his good natured smile, laugh, and kind soul. He was a good friend and a good person I will pray for the family and friends he leaves behind, his legacy for his far too short time in this World. God Bless Richard and Melissa Dunlop Savannah GA
Richard Dunlop
March 11, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. We will keep your family in our prayers.
Tim Dewey and Kathy Cummings
March 11, 2021
