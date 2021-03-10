My deepest sympathies to your family, may God´s Grace comfort you and give you strength Jim was a good friend throughout high school at Creighton Prep. I deeply regret having lost touch with him, as distance and time tends to do. I alway remember his good natured smile, laugh, and kind soul. He was a good friend and a good person I will pray for the family and friends he leaves behind, his legacy for his far too short time in this World. God Bless Richard and Melissa Dunlop Savannah GA

Richard Dunlop March 11, 2021