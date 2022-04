Williams, James E.June 24, 1944 - December 21, 2021Survived by his wife, Esther; children: Jannette (Dana) Heard, Jeffrey (Amy) Williams, Elaina Williams, and Mark Lemon; many other relatives and friends.GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, December 27, 2021, at 10am at the Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171