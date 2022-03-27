Woods, James Andrew, SrAugust 5, 1935 - March 16, 2022Jim was born in Jersey City, NJ to William and Laura (Brady) Woods, the second of 4 sons, and grew up in Hoboken, NJ. He served in the Army for two years and upon his return to Hoboken he met his future wife, Doris. They were married February 21, 1959 and had five children together. He started working for Western Electric a few days before he turned 17 years old. In his 36-year career with W.E., he worked his way up from messenger boy to Department Chief. He also attended college while working and graduated from Rutgers University with a Business Degree. He relocated with W.E. from New Jersey to North Carolina and then to Nebraska where he finished his career. Jim retired at the age of 53. One of the highlights of his long career was getting to work on the Mercury Project with NASA for which he received special recognition from the President of the United States. Another highlight was volunteering with the Telephone Pioneers of America with his wife, Doris. He put in many volunteer hours, including as Chapter President, helping the community.Jim loved the Henry Doorly Zoo and volunteered his time for over 40 years to their annual membership drive. Whenever visitors came to town, the first place he would take them was the zoo.One of Jim's greatest loves was philately. Jim started collecting stamps when he was young. He enjoyed buying and selling stamps and sharing his hobby with others. He turned his love into a small business, Woodson Stamps, and after his retirement spent many hours with his stamps and postcards, traveling all over the country to stamp shows.Jim enjoyed sports, both watching and playing. He started bowling when he was in the Army and kept it up for many years, bowling in both the Church league, with his wife, and the Western Electric league. Jim was also a pitcher on the Church softball team for several years.Playing cards was another hobby of Jim's and he taught most of his 10 grandsons how to play poker. He enjoyed his many trips to Las Vegas, especially his annual trip with his grandsons and son-in-law for March Madness. Video poker was his favorite game.He was a member of Saint Robert Bellarmine Church for almost 50 years.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Laura Woods; his three brothers: William, Dennis and Richard Woods; and his grandson, Daniel Boe.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris (Mann) Woods; children, Donna Boe, Jim Woods, Jr., Patty (Steve) Powell, Betsy (Ben) Belmont, and Pete (Angie) Woods; niece, Sally Banghart; grandchildren, Matt Boe, Bryce (Julie) Boe, Ty Powell, Michael Belmont (Lisa Ally), David (Jackie) Belmont, Reece Powell, Dylan Powell, Danica (Jordan) Williams, Connor Woods, and Federico Woods; great-nieces, Lauren (Doug Johansen) Banghart, and Megan Banghart; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Joe, Bradly, Daniel, Caroline, Parker, and Rue; sisters-in-law, Terry Woods, Carol Woods; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.The FUNERAL SERVICE for Jim will be at 10:30am, April 8, 2022, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church. There will also be an Irish Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Clancy's Pub at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Omaha Zoo Foundation.ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319