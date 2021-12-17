To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
He left this world too soon. He did always have a story and loved to ride his Harley. I only knew him a short time. He would do anything for you. He had a kind heart. My condolences to the family. Rest in piece Jimbo as I called him.
Jeannine Vallejo
Friend
December 18, 2021
So sorry for the great loss of Jimmy ! He was a great man , had great Long stories, and would do so much for a person! Pam West and I have a motorcycle Angel now! In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I will always remember your voice, and your wise, calm, smart advice!