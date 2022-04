Wilson, Jamie



June 21, 1980 - August 27, 2021



Jamie Wilson unexpectedly died due to Covid complications. She is survived by son, Tyler Cunningham; mother, Geri; siblings, Jon Michael and Jenna Wilson.



VISITATION: Friday, September 24th, from 5pm to 7pm at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 5219 S. 53rd Street, followed by ROSARY at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, September 25, at 10am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Luncheon to follow in the church basement. All are welcome to attend.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-



DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 25, 2021.