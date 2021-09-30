Creek, Jamin Joseph "J"



April 12, 2003 - September 24, 2021



In the iconic film Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner, its most memorable moment happens as Costner's character not only gets the chance to play catch with his deceased father one last time, but he is also able to ask him the existential question: "Is there a heaven?" To which his father replies, "Oh yeah. It's the place where dreams come true…"



This moment, in its simple and compelling phrasing, is emblematic of Jamin Joseph Creek. J, as he was better known, possessed both a gentle and powerful presence about himself. His demeanor captured both one of humility and one of intensity. He was kind and commanding. Dominant and considerate. On the field he was a force to be reckoned with, off the field he was charming and sincere. He could get on the mound and mow someone down in 3 straight pitches – and then afterwards he could disarm you with his smile and deflection of praise. He played the game of baseball the same way he lived his life, loved his family, and cherished his friends – with passion and devotion.



Those closest to him would say that in any situation, J was going to light up the room. His father, John recalls the time, as he was heading upstairs, out of the corner of his eye, he peaked J coming up the laundry shoot and nonchalantly out of the bathroom. Not wanting to let this simply pass, John said, "Are we seriously just not going to talk about this?" To which J replied with an "Oh, hey."



Jamin Joseph Creek was born on April 12, 2003 to his parents John and Joy Creek. J was their third son and brother to Jordan and Jackson Creek. To his immediate family and friends, J was known for his kindness and his charisma. He will always be remembered for his strength, perseverance, love, and compassion.



J was unexpectedly chosen by God to enter into the Kingdom of Heaven on September 24, 2021.



J is survived by his parents, Joy Evans, John Creek; brothers, Jordan and Jackson; paternal grandparents, Nancy Jo and Tom Haley; paternal grandparents, Dick and Karen Creek; maternal grandparents, Marilyn and Michael McKee; maternal grandparents, Ray and April Evans; and his aunts, Bethany Creek (Ryan), Michelle Boesen (Derek), Corey Evans, Mariah Evans; uncles, Eric and Eryn Stevens, Nathan Evans; and cousins, Nevaeh, Gwynn, Silas, Oliver, Avery, Spencer, and Kaleb.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, October 1, 2021, at 2pm at Werner Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Hillside Little League, Jamin Creek Memorial, 12828 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE 68154.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.