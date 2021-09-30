In the iconic film Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner, its most memorable moment happens as Costner's character not only gets the chance to play catch with his deceased father one last time, but he is also able to ask him the existential question: "Is there a heaven?" To which his father replies, "Oh yeah. It's the place where dreams come true…"
This moment, in its simple and compelling phrasing, is emblematic of Jamin Joseph Creek. J, as he was better known, possessed both a gentle and powerful presence about himself. His demeanor captured both one of humility and one of intensity. He was kind and commanding. Dominant and considerate. On the field he was a force to be reckoned with, off the field he was charming and sincere. He could get on the mound and mow someone down in 3 straight pitches – and then afterwards he could disarm you with his smile and deflection of praise. He played the game of baseball the same way he lived his life, loved his family, and cherished his friends – with passion and devotion.
Those closest to him would say that in any situation, J was going to light up the room. His father, John recalls the time, as he was heading upstairs, out of the corner of his eye, he peaked J coming up the laundry shoot and nonchalantly out of the bathroom. Not wanting to let this simply pass, John said, "Are we seriously just not going to talk about this?" To which J replied with an "Oh, hey."
Jamin Joseph Creek was born on April 12, 2003 to his parents John and Joy Creek. J was their third son and brother to Jordan and Jackson Creek. To his immediate family and friends, J was known for his kindness and his charisma. He will always be remembered for his strength, perseverance, love, and compassion.
J was unexpectedly chosen by God to enter into the Kingdom of Heaven on September 24, 2021.
J is survived by his parents, Joy Evans, John Creek; brothers, Jordan and Jackson; paternal grandparents, Nancy Jo and Tom Haley; paternal grandparents, Dick and Karen Creek; maternal grandparents, Marilyn and Michael McKee; maternal grandparents, Ray and April Evans; and his aunts, Bethany Creek (Ryan), Michelle Boesen (Derek), Corey Evans, Mariah Evans; uncles, Eric and Eryn Stevens, Nathan Evans; and cousins, Nevaeh, Gwynn, Silas, Oliver, Avery, Spencer, and Kaleb.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, October 1, 2021, at 2pm at Werner Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Hillside Little League, Jamin Creek Memorial, 12828 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE 68154.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.
We are so sorry for your loss from dick odom and family
Teresa Odom
October 7, 2021
We are thinking and praying for you during this unimaginable loss.
Rebecca (Aiken) & Dan Copenharve
October 3, 2021
As the years are passing me by, I find myself looking at this part of the newspaper more frequently. This was the first one I've ever cut out though. It wasn't just because it was about baseball, which I love. It wasn't because my 15 year old son loves baseball too, whom I love too. And its not just because my oldest son, whom I also love, is only a year younger than Jamin was. It's all of that, but also because what was written is just - oh so - poignant and well written that it made me weep at work as a 47 year old man. My 15 year old and I have had many conversations about how the game of baseball is a mirror image of life. You have streaks and slumps. And sometime you get pulled from the game well before you should be. I'm so sorry for all those who lost out on more time with this young man. Based on what was said, the world would have been better if he could have stayed in play.
SHAWN PETER DONTIGNEY
October 1, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Jamin, didn't know him very well, knew he played American Legion Baseball for Omaha South's Summer Team. Very sad to hear about that tragic accident!
John Stella
October 1, 2021
It is with great sympathy for you and your family for this tragic loss of your son. Words are not enough.
Praying for you and family in this time of despair to have God's grace and love. May your many cherished memories of "J" warm you and be remembered always.
Lisa Hatterman
October 1, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. Sending love and prayers for your family.
Heather (Malone) Snyder
Friend
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Prayers for the Family to make them strong through this cross over to Heaven!! He is in a good place now!
Patricia Jensen
September 30, 2021
We continue to pray for Gods comfort, peace and cherished memories you will always have of your amazing son. We love you so much.
Larry and Linda Heuertz
September 30, 2021
I´m so sorry for you´re loss My thoughts and prayers are with you !