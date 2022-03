Drube, Jan Renae



June 13, 1957 - January 11, 2021



Preceded by father, Donald H. Drube.



Survived by mother, Frances E. Drube; brother, John J. Drube (Sharon); sister, Stephanie D. Drube; other relatives and friends.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, June 12th at 10am at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.