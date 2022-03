Lastovica, Jan Raymond



August 21, 1964 - December 9, 2021



Preceded in death by his father, Raymond. Survived by his mother, Patricia; sister, Lisa; brother, Dave; nieces, Natalya and Jordyn; nephew, Jarod; great-nephew, Ryder; great-niece, Hailo; and friend, Jana.



VISITATION: Wednesday, December 15, at 10am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at the Funeral Home. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the Funeral Home website.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2021.