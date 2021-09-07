Menu
Jan Sanford Shaw
Shaw, Jan Sanford

Age 77 - September 1, 2021

Jan Sanford Shaw, age 77 of Elkhorn, NE died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at home surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene Shaw and Delores Sanford Shaw. Jan is survived by his wife, Jeannette Shaw; daughters, Kelly Shaw Ecabert, Kathy Shaw DeWitt, and Dena Shaw Knobbe; grandchildren, Jon (Angela) Ecabert, Jaclyn (Tony) Arrick, Emily (Pete) Brichacek, Cody (Donna) DeWitt, Kaitlyn Knobbe, Elle Knobbe, and Drew Knobbe; great-grandchildren, Allie Sorensen, Kennedy DeWitt, Eva Arrick, Jameson DeWitt, Pennie Brichacek, Leo DeWitt, and Arthur Ecabert; and brother, Gene (Irene) Shaw.

MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 6pm, Thursday, September 9, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, with VISITATION with the family beginning at 4pm.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Sep
9
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
We were both with the Volunteer Fire Department and always have good memories together may God bless him and his family
Joe Bockman
Friend
September 7, 2021
