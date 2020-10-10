Kenyon, Jane



November 17, 1954 - October 6, 2020



Age 65. She was born to John and Darleen (Whitaker) Fletcher in Fort Dix, NJ.



In addition to her father, John Fletcher; she was preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne Mills. Jane is survived by her husband, Denny Kenyon; mother, Darleen Fletcher; sons, John Huey (Stevann) and Zeke Gardels (Amy Weinman); mother-in-law, Mary Kenyon; step-daughters, Lindsay McMillen (Michael) Krystal Rea (Matthew), Taylor Kenyon and Makenna Kenyon; sister, Barbara Kephart (Brad); 9 grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 4pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, October 12, 2020. VISITATION will be during the hour prior to the Service. The family will direct memorials.



HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY



1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501



(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.