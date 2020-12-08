Menu
Jane S. Peters
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Peters, Jane S.

Jane S. Peters, of Council Bluffs, died December 5, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1929. Jane was valedictorian of the class of 1948 at Omaha Central High School. She then graduated with honors from Northwestern University in 1952.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Irene (Hinman) Savidge; husband, Peter J. Peters; and sister, Phyllis Nickerson.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey, Andrew, Mark (Mimina), and Jake (Lisa), all of Council Bluffs or Omaha; grandchildren, Nathan, Abigail, Madeline, and Luke.

Private graveside service and interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation.

HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.