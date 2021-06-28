Vandeventer, Jane



Passed away at her home on Saturday June 26, 2021 at the age of 94. She was born on October 5, 1926 to Frank and Martha Stepanek of Omaha. Jane was united in marriage to Cleo Vandeventer on June 4, 1949. She worked as a bookkeeper for Swift and Cudahy Packing Plant, leaving when she started a family. She then kept books for Cleo's company Vandeventer Construction. Jane was an active member of Ralston United Church of Christ, serving as Treasurer for many years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Jane was a voracious gardner, taking pride in the growing process from seed to harvest, especially tomatoes and strawberries. She loved the Kansas City Royals, Husker Volleyball, and was an avid bird watcher.



She was preceded in death by her husband Cleo; parents; and brothers, Frank Jr., Edward, Tony and Victor. Survived by daughter Janet; son, Jon (Amy); grandchildren, Joshua, Amanda, Jeremiah (Brenda), Joseph (Dani), Ashley (Anthony), and Lauryn; 10 great-grandchildren; and her beloved kitty cat.



VISITATION: Wednesday from 5-7pm at Ralston United Church of Christ (7638 Maywood St. Ralston, NE. 68127). FUNERAL: Thursday 11am at Church. INTERMENT: Bohemian Cemetery. Memorials to Ralston United Church of Christ.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2021.