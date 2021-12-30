Weiss, Jane C.
March 2, 1926 - December 28, 2021
Jane was born March 2, 1926, in Omaha, NE, to parents John and Eva Weiss. Jane attended St. Bernard Catholic Grade School and graduated from Benson High School in 1943.
Jane started her 52 years of service at Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Company (now known as Woodmen Life) in 1943 in the Loan Department. She worked her way up to Executive Secretary to the Vice President. Jane was very proficient in the now lost skill of shorthand and was known for her pleasant phone voice. She was very active with the W.O.W. bowling team, golf team, and choir.
Jane was active with the Catholic Daughters, Blue Army, and American Legion Auxiliary. She loved to travel and visited most of the 50 states, Mexico, and Canada.
Her Catholic faith was very important to her. Jane was a lifetime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, where she was active in choir and volunteered in the parish rectory. Because she led the rosary before daily Mass, Jane was known as the "Rosary Lady".
Jane was preceded in death by parents, John and Eva Weiss; sisters, Helen Weiss and Dorothy Gross. Jane is survived by brother, John A. Weiss, Jr.; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
Jane loved sweets and dogs. In memory of Jane, please take a bag of sweets for you and one for your dog.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 3rd from 10am to 10:45am with VIGIL SERVICE at 10:45am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am, all at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th Street. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St Bernard Catholic Church and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
