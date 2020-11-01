Stolen, Janelle A.



October 9, 1971 - October 29, 2020



Omaha. After a long illness, Janelle went home to be with the Lord. Preceded in death by grandparents; and aunt, Gerry Childs. Survived by parents, Justin and Jan Stolen; brother, Kollibri terre Sonnenblume "Jeremy Stolen"; aunt, Joyce Hagen; uncle, Elliot Stolen; many cousins, other loving family, and friends.



VISITATION: 1 hour prior to Service. FUNERAL MASS: 11am Tuesday, November 3, at St. Leo's Catholic Church 1920 N. 102nd St. Omaha. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society or your local animal shelter.



Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel



2727 N 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.