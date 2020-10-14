Menu
Edwards, Janet A.

May 7, 1939 - October 13, 2020

Preceded in death by her parents Harold and Lydia Okeson and niece Renee Kersten. Survived by her husband of 61 years, James Edwards; children Laurie (Mike) Bishop, Kathy (Tony) Long, Debbie (Paul) Hopkins, Christy (Dan) Werner, and Julie (Tim) Slaby; sisters Carolyn Wells – Manhattan, KS and Judy (Larry) Kersten – Gretna, NE; 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

VIGIL SERVICE: Sunday, October 18, at 4pm with VISITATION TO FOLLOW from 4:30–7pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church – Springfield, NE. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 19, at 10:30am at the church. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family to be used according to Janet's wishes.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.