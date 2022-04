Anthone, Janet C.July 25, 1931 - November 28, 2020Preceded in death by parents, August and Elizabeth Rosschaert; sisters, Betty, Mildred, Ruthanne and Jeanne; grandson, Andrew Steven. Survived by beloved husband of 70 years, Hank; children, Barb (Mike) Hoody, Nancy (Walt) Fay, Jim (Jeanne), John (Linda), Dan (Tricia), and Julie (Joe, deceased) Shedron; 12 grandchildren; 18 (soon to be 19) great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Moran and Sally Walsh; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Al and Pat Anthone; many loving nieces and nephews.Private Family Rosary December 17, 2020, Private Family Mass of Christian Burial December 18, 2020, Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gesu Housing, Omaha, NE www.gesuhousing.com , and Child Advocacy Center, Lincoln, NE smallvoices.org/donate