Janet Lee Fields
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 18 2022
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
Fields, Janet Lee

February 7, 1956 - April 7, 2022

Survived by son, Christopher J. Fields; daughters, Jennifer L Morey (Jim), and Randi M. Fields; five grandchildren; brother, Jeff Catron; sisters, Patricia Roberts, and Linda Catron; and mother, Sara Catron.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors: Monday, April 18th, at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
