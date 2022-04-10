Fields, Janet LeeFebruary 7, 1956 - April 7, 2022Survived by son, Christopher J. Fields; daughters, Jennifer L Morey (Jim), and Randi M. Fields; five grandchildren; brother, Jeff Catron; sisters, Patricia Roberts, and Linda Catron; and mother, Sara Catron.GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors: Monday, April 18th, at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com