Fields, Janet Lee
February 7, 1956 - April 7, 2022
Survived by son, Christopher J. Fields; daughters, Jennifer L Morey (Jim), and Randi M. Fields; five grandchildren; brother, Jeff Catron; sisters, Patricia Roberts, and Linda Catron; and mother, Sara Catron.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors: Monday, April 18th, at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.