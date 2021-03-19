French, Janet Louise (Blagg) Bartmess



September 28, 1942 - March 16, 2021



Janet Louise (Blagg) Bartmess French died on March 16, due to complications arising from Alzheimer's Disease.



She is survived by son, Kit Bartmess and his family; son Patrick Bartmess; sister, Patsy Gilstrap and her family; and sister, Helen Stovall and her family. She was preceded in death by father Hubert Blagg; mother Ruth Blagg; and husband David French.



Due to our concerns for public safety, we will postpone her memorial service until after the pandemic has subsided. Janet has gifted her body to the Anatomical Board of Nebraska donation program so that medical students may learn more about human physiology. Her remains will be kept for study then her body will be cremated. After our memorial service her ashes will be interred beside her parents' graves near the farm in Oklahoma where she was raised.



She devoted her life to education and in many ways defined herself by her career. She has taught English or Speech-related courses at twelve colleges, and during the last twenty years of her career she also performed administrative roles for training in local businesses, non-profit organizations and colleges. She was deeply religious and applied her Christian beliefs to every aspect of her life. Her fundamental desire was to serve, and she felt most fulfilled when she could provide something to other people out of Christian charity.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2021.