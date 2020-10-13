Eymann, Janet Hazel
August 10, 1940 - October 11, 2020
Born August 10, 1940 to Angela Ramaekers and Chriss Eymann in Omaha, Nebraska. She died on October 11, 2020 as a result of a sudden accident and was surrounded by all of her children and other family members.
Janet is preceded in death by her mother; father; sister, Joann; and brother, Lawrence. Survivors include 8 daughters: Sheri Kirk, Kim (Bob) Wetesnik, Kari (Dana) Johnson, Kelly Simonsen, Tracy Wallerstedt, Tami Clay (Bill Stark), Teri Eymann and Tina Stiers (Scott Lynn); 16 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Janet loved to travel. She was blessed to be able to visit several continents and many states. She also traveled around the country to attend her grandchildren's athletic activities, band and dance competitions as well as all middle school, high school and college graduations as well as several weddings.
She was a devout Nebraska Huskers football and Green Bay Packers fan. But most of all, Janet loved her Catholic faith and attended mass daily.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, October 14th from 5pm to 7pm, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (3122 S. 74th St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 15th, 11am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Joan of Arc.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.