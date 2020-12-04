Menu
Janet K. Behrendsen
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Behrendsen, Janet K.

February 5, 1943 - December 2, 2020

Of Council Bluffs. Sales clerk at JC Penney for 28 years. Preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Silvina (Schimmer) Schrunk; 5 siblings, Jeanne, Rosemary, Diane, Allan and Paul. Survived by her husband of 57 years, Ron Behrendsen; son, Jeff (Sandra) Behrendsen all of Council Bluffs; daughter, Sheila (Mike) Honaker of Marion, IA; granddaughters, Alissa and Kelsy Huff; sisters, Rachael Belt, Sally Gassner, Susan (Dan) Taylor, Laura (Dave) Danay; brothers, Paul (Carol) Schrunk, George (Jane) Schrunk; many nieces and nephews.

WAKE SERVICE: Sunday, 3pm, followed by visitation with the family until 5pm, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10am, at the church. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick Church Building Fund.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Dec
6
Wake
3:00p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
