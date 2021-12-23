To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
In the midst of Christmas lights, a shining star which brightened our lives has slipped away out of our vision. But her memory lives on after an earthly love of family and community caring, and yes of courageous suffering. Her mind was ever questing. To pursue truth is a beautiful venture. Janet was a beautiful soul, a light among us.