Klein, Janet K. (Bauman)
Janet, a kind, generous, and larger than life human being, who was born on March 20, 1942 in Wilkes Barre, PA, died at home on December 22, 2021.
Janet was a friend to all animals (except snakes), and a lifelong scholar, earning Degrees in Biology (BA 1963, College Misericordia, now Misericordia University, in Dallas, PA) and Religious Education (MA 1977, Creighton University, Omaha, NE). She tempered her radical nature with humor and silliness, quietly influencing every person with whom she connected. Her family will remember her for cold grilled cheese sandwiches during long summer camping trips, good (strong) martinis, unstoppably prolific lovebirds, impromptu renditions of "Sunrise, Sunset," hermit crabs at the movies, the alligator in the tree, The Show, and her unique gift-giving ability – especially The Pants, which will live forever as her greatest legacy.
Janet leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Francis M. Klein; her children: Kathleen A. Murray (Michael) of Springfield MO, Kristin K. Pluhacek (Mark) of Omaha, Mark F. Klein (Mary) of Alexandria VA, Matthew R. Klein (Gina) of Kansas City MO, and Rachel K. Kolb (Peter) of Omaha; and her grandchildren: Zach Pluhacek (Jackie Spackman) of Lincoln, NE; Leo Pluhacek of Omaha; Isabel Kolb, Sophie Kolb, and Lily Kolb of Omaha; Abigail Klein and Carmen Klein of Kansas City, MO; and Connor Klein, Aidan Klein, Matthew Klein, Molly Klein, Erin Klein, Griffin Klein, and Nora Klein of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by her brother, Raymond Bauman (Reiko) of Portsmouth, RI; her sisters, Mary Smith of Millsboro DE, and Joni Dessoye (Peter) of Niles, IL; her sisters-in-law, Margaret Klein (Chris Kearney) of Ben Salem PA, and Elizabeth Klein (Janice Carter) of Cherry Hill, NJ; her brother-in-law, Jim Klein of Berwyn Heights, MD; and her nieces and nephews: Stefanie B. Dean of Portsmouth RI; Tom Reilly of Wilkes Barre, PA; Raymond Reilly of Bethlehem, PA; David Moyer of Bowie, MD; Jeffrey Moyer of Olney, MD; Julianne Moyer of Fairfax, VA; Jennifer D. Rogers of Carpentersville, IL; and Nicole Dessoye of Evanston, IL.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond J. Bauman and Gertrude R. (Sheridan) Bauman; and her sister, Eileen Reilly (Lisa Leitner of Drums, PA).
In memory of Janet, please consider donating to World Wildlife Fund, Bread for the World, Doctors Without Borders
, or Siena Francis House.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.