Lalley, Janet L. (Harsh)
July 18, 1938 - December 28, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, J. Thomas Lalley. Survived by children: Kathy Dewell (Kent), Michelle Lalley Blake, Angela Lalley, Theresa Lalley, Karen Lalley, Steve Lalley (Diana); 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Harsh (Sue).
The family requests masks. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 30th from 5pm to 7pm at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th Street. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 31st at 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to Louisville Care Center in Louisville, NE.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
