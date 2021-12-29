Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet L. Lalley
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Lalley, Janet L. (Harsh)

July 18, 1938 - December 28, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, J. Thomas Lalley. Survived by children: Kathy Dewell (Kent), Michelle Lalley Blake, Angela Lalley, Theresa Lalley, Karen Lalley, Steve Lalley (Diana); 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Harsh (Sue).

The family requests masks. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 30th from 5pm to 7pm at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th Street. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 31st at 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to Louisville Care Center in Louisville, NE.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
3405 S. 118th Street, NE
Dec
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
3405 S. 118th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering prayers sympathy hugs to all of you have many great memories from little on hugs to all
Rosalie Weber
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results