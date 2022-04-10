Menu
Janet M. Luedtke
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Luedtke, Janet M.

Age 66 - April 6, 2022

Janet M. Luedtke, age 66, of Elkhorn, NE passed away on April 6, 2022. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Bernice Young; and sister, Kathleen Young. Survived by husband, Tom of Elkhorn; son and daughter-in-law, Connor and Jamie of Omaha; step-children, Jeremy, Tyler, and Carly Luedtke, all of Lincoln, NE; and 3 step-grandchildren.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, April 20, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. VISITATION: Tuesday, April 19, from 5-8pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. INTERMENT with Military Honors at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
