Luedtke, Janet M.Age 66 - April 6, 2022Janet M. Luedtke, age 66, of Elkhorn, NE passed away on April 6, 2022. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Bernice Young; and sister, Kathleen Young. Survived by husband, Tom of Elkhorn; son and daughter-in-law, Connor and Jamie of Omaha; step-children, Jeremy, Tyler, and Carly Luedtke, all of Lincoln, NE; and 3 step-grandchildren.FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, April 20, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. VISITATION: Tuesday, April 19, from 5-8pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. INTERMENT with Military Honors at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.