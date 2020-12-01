Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janet Marie Erskins
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Erskins, Janet Marie

June 21, 1948 - November 22, 2020

Age 72. Formerly of Council Bluffs, IA, most recently a resident of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on 11/22/2020 under the watchful care of Sterling Ridge Assisted Living of Las Vegas after losing her struggle with progressive supranuclear palsy.

Born on the first day of summer, 6/21/1948, to Keith and Patricia Jennings Erskins in Fort Collins, CO, Janet was the oldest of three sisters. After working 30 plus years in the federal government, Janet retired from the Corps of Engineers in 1999, Janet began volunteering with organizations such as Meals on Wheels, Council Bluffs Public Library, Mercy Hospital, Omaha Community Playhouse, and the Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College. She later became the coordinator for a newly opened Parish Activity Center at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, IA before finishing her professional career as a concierge for Vatterott College in Omaha, NE.

Janet is survived by her son, Eric Erskins of Los Angeles, CA; her two sisters, Mrs. Kenneth (Mary) Mathis of Las Vegas, NV and Mrs. Robert (Catherine) Ronk of Phoenix, AZ; as well as her niece, Megan Conklin and Patrick Snyder, parents of Gibson Conklin Snyder, of Las Vegas, NV; and nephew, Trevor Mathis, father of Gage Mathis, of Las Vegas, NV. Janet was preceded in death by her parents.

At her request, No Funeral Service will be held. A Private Ceremony with family members only will be held at a later date. Cremation services provided by Las Vegas Cremations. Donations may be sent to the MICAH House 1415 Avenue J, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
15 Entries
We enjoyed our visits with Janet when she was here and miss her smile. Our sympathy to Eric, Mary, Catherine and families.
Bill and Diane Hart
November 30, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear of your passing. My heart goes out to family and friends. Loved the days of being your sorority sister. Also our trips and bar hopping. Great memories. God Bless you.
Debra Peterson Fronk
November 30, 2020
I am sorry for your loss, I worked with Janet at Vaterott college. She spent Thanksgiving with us one year, had girl's night a couple of times and shared lots of laughs. She was a sweet woman.
Tasha Amys
November 29, 2020
Sorry to hear of Janet's passing. I was so lively and energetic. I have missed our conversations when we worked together at Vatterott College. My thoughts and prayers to the family and friends.
Michael Cottrell
November 29, 2020
So sorry for you loss she was such a sweet friend and co-worker
Deb Lenihan
November 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear Janet has passed.. Janet and I went to Northwest Missouri State in 1966 -1967. We had so much fun together. We were on the Homecoming parade together and froze. But she was always so much fun. I know she will be missed.
Diane Figge Linder
November 29, 2020
Eric, Mary, Cathy and Family: I am so sorry to hear of Janet's passing. I have so many wonderful memories of our friendship. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Nancy (Goldsberry) Boysen
November 29, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Janet´s passing. Our heartfelt sympathies to all. I will always remember her warm smile. Love to all.
Cindy & Jim Carter
November 29, 2020
And now we are Two. I am the youngest by only slightly over 3 yrs. We spent our younger yrs. In Red Oak, IA. Many wonderful memories from those days; one of us at about 4,5&7 in the front of house with the new jammies my mom had sewed for us. While stationed at Bethesda, Janet lived near by in Virginia. She worked in Federal Travel and Queen of Naval Systems Command.(for quality of work). We had many great adventures. Miss you sis. Rest now.
Catherine Erskins Ronk
November 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences to her son Eric and the families of her sisters Mary and Catherine.
Mike and Jane Burgett
November 29, 2020
Jane was a very special lady to loved to spend fun times with her friends. She always had a smile on her face and shared that great smile with everyone. She will be greatly missed.
Susan Phillips
November 29, 2020
Well known in her family for her robust laughter, festive holiday decorating, thoughtful greeting cards, stylish earrings, photogenic smile, and delicious candied yams, Janet was a devoted mother, dedicated daughter, and compassionate sister. Thanks for everything homegirl!
Eric Erskins
November 29, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Janet's passing. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Connie Marie Castles
November 29, 2020
Mary, Cathy and families, our heartfelt condolences on Janet´s passing. May she Rest In Peace. We have such fond memories of times together with your family. Please know Janet and your family will be in our prayers. - Darwin & Maureen
Maureen Kruse
November 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss, I really like Janet, although we hadn´t seen each in a while but thought of her often. We talked about Terrie Lee dolls and she brought hers to work and I fell in love with the doll and started collection them. Rest In Peace my friend.
Gwen Martins
November 29, 2020