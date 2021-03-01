Menu
Janet D. Miller
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Miller, Janet D.

October 21, 1932 - February 27, 2021

Formerly of North Platte, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Kentner; parents, Ruth and Eugene Dinsmore; and brother, Robert Dinsmore. Survived by daughters, Sue Back (Kirk), and Nancy Tiedeman (Jeff); and grandchildren, Jeffrey Tiedeman (Nicole), Jill Barnthouse (David) and Patrick Tiedeman.

Family will Receive friends Tuesday, March 2, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. Private Interment in North Platte Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Josie Harper Hospice House, 7415 Cedar Street, Omaha, NE 68124; or First Presbyterian Church, 1901 W. Leota Street, North Platte, NE 69101.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Janet was a lovely friend to my Mother,Ruth. I always enjoyed her company and phone calls when i was in N.P.Great fun. Jcb
Jeannette Carr Barrow
March 6, 2021
