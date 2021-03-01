Miller, Janet D.



October 21, 1932 - February 27, 2021



Formerly of North Platte, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Kentner; parents, Ruth and Eugene Dinsmore; and brother, Robert Dinsmore. Survived by daughters, Sue Back (Kirk), and Nancy Tiedeman (Jeff); and grandchildren, Jeffrey Tiedeman (Nicole), Jill Barnthouse (David) and Patrick Tiedeman.



Family will Receive friends Tuesday, March 2, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. Private Interment in North Platte Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Josie Harper Hospice House, 7415 Cedar Street, Omaha, NE 68124; or First Presbyterian Church, 1901 W. Leota Street, North Platte, NE 69101.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2021.