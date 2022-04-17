Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet K. Nowaczyk
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 19 2022
4:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
Send Flowers
Nowaczyk, Janet K.

June 24, 1952 - April 12, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, John and Margaret Mahoney. Survived by loving husband of 50 years, Bill; children: Dawn Nichols, Jenny Gilmore (Jeff), Ray Nowaczyk (Shari), Jody Nowaczyk, Jason Nowaczyk, and Billy Nowaczyk; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; sister, Clara Sakalosky (Mike Sedlacek); brother, Clint Mahoney (Jayne); many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION begins Tuesday, 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Wednesday 10:30am, St. Bernadette Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. To view the live broadcast of the Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Cast Button" on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Apr
19
Wake
6:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Apr
20
Funeral
10:30a.m.
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.