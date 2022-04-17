Nowaczyk, Janet K.
June 24, 1952 - April 12, 2022
Preceded in death by parents, John and Margaret Mahoney. Survived by loving husband of 50 years, Bill; children: Dawn Nichols, Jenny Gilmore (Jeff), Ray Nowaczyk (Shari), Jody Nowaczyk, Jason Nowaczyk, and Billy Nowaczyk; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; sister, Clara Sakalosky (Mike Sedlacek); brother, Clint Mahoney (Jayne); many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION begins Tuesday, 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Wednesday 10:30am, St. Bernadette Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. To view the live broadcast of the Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Cast Button" on our home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.